The Cyprus Meteorology Department has issued a yellow warning for near gale to gale winds on Wednesday, noting that gusts may locally reach force 8 Beaufort.

The warning which is valid from 0900 to 1600 hours local time on Wednesday says that “near gale to gale, northerly to northeasterly winds, force 6 to 7 Beaufort are expected to affect the windward areas of the east part of the island.”

Temporarily, it adds, “wind gusts may locally reach gale winds force 8 Beaufort