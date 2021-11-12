Community groups can apply for funding from the new Meridian Water Community Chest, funded by contributions from Meridian Water developers, contractors and consultants to deliver projects benefitting local residents.

A new rolling grant scheme, the Meridian Water Community Chest will be used to help Edmonton communities around the £6bn Meridian Water development get involved in the future development of their neighbourhood and introduce projects that will improve the day-to-day life of the area’s residents.

The funding will help to improve the neighbourhoods in the three Edmonton wards (Upper, Lower & Edmonton Green) which are amongst the most deprived in the UK and is available to not-for profit organisations. The vast majority of the fund will be allocated to ‘large’ grants from £10,000 to £60,000 and the remainder will be allocated through smaller grants of up to £2,500 for more informal local based groups.

Cash for the scheme will be raised from developers, contractors and consultants and be used to benefit local people. Meridian Water is Enfield Council’s flagship development that will provide 10,000 homes, 6,000 jobs and a wide range of community, leisure and commercial uses over the years to come.

Enfield Council Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “The private sector has a social and moral responsibility to the communities in which they are working within to make a difference in terms of social value to ensure the continuing wellbeing of those areas.

“So far our developers, contractors and consultants have stepped up to offer finances, skills training and apprenticeships, as we work with more partners we will continue to deliver social value.

“Here in Enfield we are taking that principle one step further by ensuring that local people will help to choose where the money is spent to provide the greatest benefit.

“Our Community Chest will enable us to transform the lives of Edmonton’s residents and deliver real benefits to those most in need. Ever since Enfield Council took over control of the delivery of Meridian Water we have said local people would be the primary beneficiaries of this project, this initiative is merely the latest manifestation of that commitment and I am delighted that once again we can demonstrate the value this transformational development will have on the lives of thousands of people in our borough.”

The projects funded from the Community Chest will help achieve the aims of the Council’s A Lifetime of Opportunities and deliver the 27 recommendations contained in the Enfield Poverty and Inequality Commission Report. Enfield Council’s Cabinet agreed to set up the fund last in July.

Groups working in Edmonton can apply at www.meridianwater.co.uk/community/ the deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday 17 December.