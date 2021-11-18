As part of their efforts to continuously offer their guests excellence in service, they would like to inform us that a number of major renovations works are being scheduled to be carried out at the Mediterranean Beach Hotel over the upcoming winter period.

Our utmost priority saysDemos Demosthenous Managing Director, Stademos Hotels has always been to offer our valued guests accommodation of the highest standard, as well as new gastronomic experiences in line with the Mediterranean Hotel’s fine reputation. We are thus proceeding with the following renovation works from 22th of November 2021 until 15th of May 2022 (both dates included):

Renovation of our guest rooms and floor corridors in order to ensure that they continue to exceed our guests’ expectations and guarantee a warm, welcoming, and comfortable stay.

Renovation of our kitchens to provide our chefs with an enhanced environment and state of the art equipment that will allow them to continue providing our guests with exceptional culinary experiences.

The Mediterranean Hotel will reopen its doors and unveil its fresh updates on May 16th, just in time for the Hotel’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

We look forward to welcoming our guests back to their beloved hotel, and to help them make extraordinary holiday memories that are sure to last a lifetime.Medi