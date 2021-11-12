The Medieval Castles of Pafos and Larnaka, as well as the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia, will be lit up blue, as part of the World Diabetes Day.

The Department of Antiquities, says in a press release that following the call of the Cyprus Diabetic Association, the Department of Antiquities embraces this campaign and contributes to the Association’s efforts to increase social awareness on the symptoms and consequences of this condition.

It adds that the World Diabetes Day aims at further developing the efforts for confronting diabetes at different levels, including the increase of scientific knowledge, and effective prevention. The message which the Department of Antiquities wishes to transfer, by lighting the monuments, concerns the need to safeguard the health of all citizens and social cohesion, as these needs became particularly apparent during this pandemic.”

“Our cultural heritage reminds us of our duty to protect and provide tangible support to the most vulnerable groups,” the press release concludes.