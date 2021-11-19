A man who drove a car into the front office doors at Edmonton Police Station has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Adam Pawlowski, 46 (07.08.75), of Bury Street, Enfield, was also disqualified from driving for 12 months with requirement to take an extended vehicle test at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 18 November.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to dangerous driving, criminal damage and attempted arson reckless to life being endangered.

A charge of attempted arson with intent to endanger life was left to lie on file.

A major police incident was declared at around 19:00hrs on 11 November 2020 after a car slammed into the doors of the police station before the driver revved the engines, filling the front office with smoke.

The driver then got out of the car and retrieved a canister of petrol from the back of the car. He threw some into the front office before pouring it on the pavement and road around the car before setting it alight.

The man was apprehended by a member of the public as uniformed officers rushed to the scene. Pawlowski was quickly arrested and officers extinguished the fire.

Fortunately no one in the street or in the front office was hurt, and there was no serious damage to the building.

The building was evacuated as a precaution. The incident was assessed and it was determined there were no links to terrorism.

Pawlowski, a Polish national, was taken into custody and said he had been planning the incident for around two-and-a-half years, choosing the date and time because the numbers ‘1’ and ‘7’ (as in the time) were personally significant to him.

It was established that Pawlowski held a grudge against police following previous interactions he had had, including one in which his car was stolen and never found after a police investigation.

The judge commented on the sense of ‘shock, disbelief and fear which unfolded’, and also commended officers for the speed and professionalism of their response in what was a frightening and confusing situation.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, head of policing for Haringey and Enfield, said: “When shown parts of the footage during police interview Pawlowski laughed, but the actions he took that day could have had devastating consequences.

“The officers who responded were confronted with a chaotic and frightening scenario but acted with the utmost courage and bravery to swiftly detain Pawlowski.

“Following the incident support was provided to the staff who man our front counter, who were going about their work when this distressing ordeal unfolded. Very luckily, no one was injured.

“The member of the public who helped apprehend Pawlowski left the scene and was never traced, despite extensive efforts. I’d like to extend our thanks to them for their bravery in assisting my officers.”