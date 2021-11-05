A man has been convicted of attempted rape following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

Daniel Bilan (18.09.93) of Camden, NW5, will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 21 December.

On Sunday, 4 April, police received a report of an attempted rape which had occurred at a property in Camden.

Officers attended and spoke to the victim, a woman in her 20s, who said she had been attacked by a housemate who had recently moved in.

She was provided with specialist support from officers and taken to a nearby hospital.

She said: “After the trauma and disgust I am facing from the attack, I am very happy with the result of the trial.

“I am hoping this is the start of my journey to recovery from my worst experience created by his actions. Thank you to the Police, CPS and Women’s Solace for helping me through the trial and investigation.”

Detective Sergeant Joel Gregory, from Central North’s Serious Sexual Offence team, said: “The victim in this case showed great courage in providing evidence during the trial which left the jury in no doubt as to Bilan’s guilt.

“I would also like to commend her housemate for calling 999 after hearing the attack, allowing us to attend the scene very quickly and arrest Bilan almost immediately.

“We take all reports of sexual offences incredibly seriously and we hope this case shows we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”