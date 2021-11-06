Islington Council and the Mayor of London today announce major investment to help Angel’s much-loved Chapel Market go from strength to strength.

Chapel Market is known across Islington and beyond for its friendly atmosphere, fresh food, good prices and more than 100 years of history at the bustling heart of its community.

Now, with £1 million from the Mayor’s Good Growth Fund Accelerator and £400,000 funding from Islington Council, Chapel Market will see improvements to help it continue to thrive as a key part of the local economy.

Traders and local people are being asked for their thoughts, views and feedback on plans for Chapel Market, which are at an early stage. All comments will be carefully considered and used to further develop the plans, and no decisions have been taken. Early proposals now under further consideration are:

New planting, paving and temporary seating at Chapel Place, to give opportunities for community events and a place to relax and enjoy the marketAir quality measures including electric vehicle charging for traders, monitoring, idling reduction and cycle training to help contribute to the Mayor’s goal for a zero carbon London, and Islington’s goal of a net zero carbon borough by 2030Business recovery and development training for existing traders; events to help attract new traders; online pitch booking and outreach to young people; and on-site support and helpA “Trader’s Hub” at Warren Court with much-needed facilities including secure dry storage, to help reduce vehicle journeys; cold storage; electricity points; hot water; a kitchen and a toiletPutting the market at the heart of Angel with events and outreach, with opportunities for the local community to socialise, relax and enjoy cultural activities

For more information see www.islington.gov.uk/chapel-market-project

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Inclusive Economy and Jobs, said: “Chapel Market is at the heart of the Angel, well-known and well-loved by local residents and shoppers from near and far.

“We’re committed to investing in Chapel Market so it goes from strength from strength as a bustling, central part of our thriving local economy, as we create a more equal future with jobs, businesses and opportunities for local people.

“We’re really delighted to share these exciting proposals, funded by the council and the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund Accelerator. We very much look forward to feedback to help shape this major investment in our much-loved Chapel Market.”

Jules Pipe, London’s Deputy Mayor for Planning, Regeneration and Skills said: “Street markets are a treasured part of many Londoners’ everyday experience as local places to meet, shop and work. The Mayor and I are delighted to be working with Islington Council to ensure that Chapel Market can continue to bring social and economic opportunities into the heart of its community.”