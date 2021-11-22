An Enfield-based company has won a £10.7 million Meridian Water contract creating 80 new jobs.

Vistry Partnership who are delivering the first phase of Enfield Council’s £6bn Meridian Water development announced on 7 October that Togher – a family run business from Ponders End, will deliver £10.7 million of the overall £57m contract value for the Meridian 1a development.

These works will entail the construction of the drainage, foundations and reinforced concrete structure for parts of the Meridian One site where the construction of the first 300 homes is currently underway.

As part of this contract, Togher will be able to grow their company and create 80 new jobs. They have pledged that at least a fifth of the positions will be filled by local people, including the creation of a new apprenticeship.

Enfield Council Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “The fact that Togher, a local Enfield contractor, has been selected to work on the construction of Meridian One reinforces our commitment that Meridian Water should benefit the residents and businesses in our borough.

“We are committed to ensuring £390m of contracts at Meridian Water go to local businesses so we are excited that this first phase of the Meridian Water project will be delivered using a local company in Enfield.”

Matt Taylor, Regional Managing Director of Vistry Partnerships said, “As a specialist regeneration business and one of the largest providers of affordable homes in the UK, we’re committed to supporting local supply chains as much as we can.

“We’re delighted that we are working with Togher Construction as our groundworks and RC frame contractor for works at Meridian One, providing a significant boost to local employment as well as the local economy. Meridian One itself promises to deliver true regeneration at scale; it’s a huge opportunity to transform this area into a vibrant place for people to live for generations to come.”

Billy Togher, Director of Togher Construction said, “We are delighted to have been selected by Vistry Partnerships to carry out the Groundworks and RC Frame at Meridian Water (Phase 1a), Enfield.

“As a locally based specialist contractor, we are excited and extremely proud to be involved in the regeneration of Enfield. We see the opportunity to provide locally sourced employment, utilisation of our local supply chain and provision of off-site manufacture from our pre-cast concrete facility on Wharf Road, as being beneficial for all stakeholders.”

Meridian Water is Enfield Council’s flagship development that will provide 10,000 homes, 6,000 jobs and a wide range of community, leisure and commercial uses over the years to come.