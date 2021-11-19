A reminder of the Living Well in Barnet event on Wednesday 8 December for a morning of useful talks and fun activities.

‘We know that 40% of the causes dementia can be prevented and that once a diagnosis has been made, there’s still plenty we can do to hold back further memory loss,’ says our CEO Helen Newman.

Come along to the wellbeing event for expert advice, exercise, a singalong and a cookery demo.

⛪Venue: St Margaret’s United Reform Church, Victoria Avenue, Finchley N3 1BD.

🕥Time: 10.30am,-12.30pm

📞Contact: [email protected] or call 020 8629 0269 for more information.