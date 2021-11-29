Apoel had to fight back from 2-0 down against Junction Elite who also missed a penalty to win this LFA Sunday Trophy third round game.game 5-3. Apoel reduced the score to 2-1 just before half time when Inharhu Martin tapped the ball into the goal near the far post.Charlie Georgiou made it 2-0 in the 67th minute when he stroked the ball home from just inside the box. George Lutaaya scored the third goal after a one to one with Charlie Georgiou he went onto pass two elite defenders before blasting the ball home. Michael Ademola added the fourth when he was left on his own to side foot the ball home

Inarhu Martin added a a fifth with a screamer from the edge of the box whilst Junction Elite scored a 3rd goal to end the game at 5-3 to put Apoel into the last 16 with a game against Grenfell Athletic.

Olympia won 4-1 against Panathinaikos. Very difficult first half, which finished 1-1. Alfie Bartram scored first goal in the first half (18 minutes) for Olympia. Panathinaikos made it 1-1 a few minutes later. Second half Elia Katsoloudis and Yemi Buriahmon came on and both scored one each within 10 minutes of the second half. Alfie Bartram scored the last goal to make it 4-1 to Olympia with a top left corner goal around the 70th minute.

Dubbed the ‘Omonia Derby’ or the ‘Trifilli Derby’, Sunday was a seminal moment for Omonia Youth FC’s Men’s team as they beat Omonia London 2-1. Omonia Youth FC went into the game buoyed and encouraged by a good run of recent results and on Sunday started on the front foot, determined to impose on their opponents their youthful exuberance. What was evident early on was an energy to contest every ball and to close their opponents down. This was nowhere more exemplified than in the build up to the opening goal as an innocuous pass across the Omonia London defence saw the defender dither. This indecisiveness was pounced on by Donaldo Ndoj who got to the ball first and his quick feet saw him get clear of the defender, seat the goakeeper on his backside, before slotting into the empty net. 1-0. Out of possession Omonia Youth were quick to get back into their shape, evidence of the maturing nature of this team and the coaching they are clearly benefiting from. They continued to frustrate their opponents and they went on double their lead before the end of the first half. Donaldo Ndoj was again involved, this time perfectly setting the ball back for Kay Kyprianou after a good wing work. Kay calmly slotted home.

The second half was very even and with Omonia London pushing to get back in the game, Omonia Youth retreated further and further back, conceding space and possession. Omonia London got their reward for incessant late pressure and halved the deficit from the penalty spot, dispatched expertly by Jordan. With the game edging to its conclusion, Omonia Youth resisted late pressure to secure a famous win and three points. Men’s coach Chris Gregoriou was delighted with the resulted and hailed Man of the Match Hadi Power as a catalyst for the win, marshalling the defence superbly.