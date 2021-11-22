Alot of surprise results on Sunday in the KOPA football League. Apoel beating league leaders Olympia, Omonia losing to Komi Kebir, Omonia Youth beating in form Panathinaikos and Nissi beating Pantel.

The big match was league leaders Olympia against much improved Apoel who caused an upset winning well at 3-0.

Apoel started the game powerfully hitting the post twice through the two Alexs, Michaelides and Charalambous.

Apoel’s Danny Coolridge also had a shot saved on the line. Olympia’s George Yianni had a shot saved on the line leaving the first half to end 0 -0.

The second half Olympia came out strong but it was Apoel that broke the ice who were awarded a free kick at that time the Olympia players lost concentration and were arguing with the ⁹referee disputing the decision when Apoel took a quick free kick into the path of Danny Coolridge who dribbled past the oncoming keeoer to place it into an empty net to make it 1-0 in the 61st minute.

Apoel increased the lead fifteen minutes later with a 30 yard screamer from Akex Michaelides who scored again with a 40 yard free kick shot that the Olympia goalkeeper failed to reach with the last

Kick of the game.

Komi Kebir FC 3-0 Omonia London

A great advert for the KOPA league in this game today.

The teams were evenly matched as they into the break 0-0 with few chances.

Komi Kebir FC took control of the 2nd half and created several goal scoring opportunities before Fabien was fouled in the penalty area & Con Michael calmly slotting home the penalty.

Alex shot from close range was saved well by the Omonia keeper & Lefteris was also inches away from doubling the lead when the ball came across the area at pace.

5 mins from time Chris Michael burst onto a long ball and spotted the keeper rushing out to lob him from 30yds to make the game safe for Komi Kebir FC.

It should be noted Komi Kebir had 8 players in the 2nd half age 21 or under which is a great credit to the club for its ethos to promote youth. They will be a force if they can keep them all together.

Also great to see brothers Chris & Con Michael & Alex & Antony Georgiou taking part in the game too & also KOPA legend George Costa coming down a KOPA game to support his nephews Alex/Antony.

Nissi pulled off a shock result beating Pantel 5 – 2 their first win of the season and Nissi goal scorers:were Theo Shoukri 2, Ari Aristotelous,Savva Antoniou and Stefan Pakkos.

Omonia Youth beat much improved Panathinaikos 4-1.

