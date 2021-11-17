Olympia are going full stop for the title this season unbeaten under Steve Cinotti and looking good for the championship beating Pantel 5-0 who have been very inconsistent this season.

Olympia’s goals came from Scorers 3 Elia Katsoloudis , Raf Kaphouris and Yemi Buriahmon.

In the other KOPA league game Omonia played Panathinaikos another hit and miss team who this time round beat Omonia 4-3 with their goals coming from Anthony Constantinou hat trick and Richard Ennin.

Omonia Youth played in the Middlesex County Cup against Edgware and what a game that was Chris Gregoriou’s team had to endure penalty shoot-out agony. They did themselves no favours going down to an early goal caused by sloppy play but they managed to themselves back into the game quite quickly with a penalty kick converted by Nick Gregoriou. However, continued lapses in concentration and giving the ball away saw them get hit on the counter attack and were soon 4-1 down. Another penalty was again converted by Nick Gregoriou taking the game into half time 4-2 down. A few adjustments and some harsh words got the team going and they took control of the match with thanks to plenty of possession. Chances were created and a wonderful long-range effort by Andreas Kyprianou found the top corner and a fine shot into the bottom corner from Nick Xenophontos made the score 4-4 and they moved straight to penalties at full time. Omonia Youth scored their first four penalties but unfortunately to miss the last to lose the shoot-out 5-4.