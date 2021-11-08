Komi Kebir FC were confirmed as KOPA League Champions for the 2020/2021 season at full council KOPA meeting on 12th October 2021.

This decision was taken by the KOPA Management Committee following the Special General Meeting in June 21.

Komi Kebir FC (originally PAOK FC) were formed in 1989 & were the vision of Savvas Savvides who sadly passed away 5yrs ago.

The club’s ethos is to promote youth & provide Cypriots & non Cypriots with a safe & positive football environment. Social activities and the friendships formed are as important as the football on the pitch & there are lifelong friendships due to the football club.

The club held its 30yr anniversary two years ago attended by over 300 people.

The committee is 14 members strong & made up of people who have deep associations & love for the club.

In respect of the 20/21 season, the club, managed by ex Komi FC players/captains Mario Christou & Andy Kyprianides assembled & nurtured a young enthusiastic squad built on solid defensive foundations & flair & exciting football in the attacking 3rd of the pitch.

Whilst the circumstances were difficult and the season suspended for 3 months due to COVID, Komi Kebir FC continued to challenge for the title.

Mario Michael the club chairman said “The club are proud of this achievement and would like to give a heartfelt thanks the players, committee & many spectators (many of who are ex players from 10/20/30 yrs ago) who support the team in all weathers. Special thanks also go to our main club sponsor Network Agencies for their continued support”.

If you would like to find out more about Komi Kebir FC please look at our website The Home of Komi Kebir Football Club | Komi Kebir FC