Residents are invited to a series of events in Islington during the run up to the festive season. With the high streets brightened up by Christmas lights and the borough’s town centres busy with Christmas markets, Santa’s grottos, family-friendly activities and more – the celebrations this year are set to be extra special.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, 18 November at Angel Central shopping centre, where residents will be able to witness the first lights switch-on of the season, followed by events throughout the borough concluding on Saturday, 11 December at Freeling Street Pocket Park for the final event before Christmas.

The small businesses in Islington’s town centres, and on the high streets, are the lifeblood of the borough’s communities and neighbourhoods. They provide a huge range of unique goods and services at great value and convenience for local people. The festive period is an important time for these businesses, as people flock to the high streets for gift shopping and seasonal activities. It will be especially vital this year after the disruption to trade for independent retailers and hospitality venues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Christmas events are as follows:

Thursday, 18 November – Glow in the Angel (5pm – 7pm) – an evening of entertainment, music and surprises to celebrate the Angel’s Christmas lights at Angel Central shopping centre. Make sure you see the new Chapel Market sign lit up for the first time.

Saturday, 20 November – Nag’s Head Shopping Centre (1pm – 5pm) – choirs, music, face painting, mince pies and refreshments. Lights switched on by the Mayor of Islington at 4.30pm.

Wednesday, 24 November – Archway festive lights (3pm – 7pm) – Christmas market, Santa’s Grotto, family activities, mince pies. Lights switched on at 4.30pm by the Mayor of Islington.

Friday, 26 November – Whitecross Street (3pm – 7pm) – school choir performances, Santa’s grotto, face-painting and lights switched on at 4pm.

Saturday, 4 December – Finsbury Park festive lights & Small Business Saturday (11am – 5pm) – Free family-friendly activities, live music (including a local school choir), crafts and seasonal refreshments at London Fashion Centre, Fonthill Road. Lights switched on by the Mayor of Islington at 4.30pm.

Saturday, 11 December – Caledonian Road (2.30pm – 5.30pm) – Face painting, free family-friendly activities and live music in Freeling Street pocket Park. Don’t miss the lights switch-on at 4.30pm.

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Executive Member for Inclusive Economy and Jobs said: “We know how tough the last year has been on our fantastic high streets and town centres. We are working with local businesses to make sure they are Covid safe, so that so we can all get out there and support them with confidence this winter.

“Every pound spent at a small business is worth three times more to the local economy than spending money at a chain, so join us at your nearest festive event, find something special and unique to give to a loved one and enjoy a mince pie!

“Islington’s Christmas lights are always a welcome, festive treat that lift our community up as the days get shorter and the weather gets colder. I encourage everyone to come down and enjoy them with us.”