The winners of this year’s Market Trader of the Year competition were announced at the Chapel Market festive lights event on Thursday, 18 November. The competition saw more people voting for their favourite trader than in any previous year.

The winners are:

Keith West, a fruit and veg vendor operating outside the Enkle Arms on Seven Sisters Road

Chalang Rashid, who sells Kurdish takeaway food from Whitecross Street

Jennifer Rowley, a women’s fashion trader in Chapel Market

Keith West said “It’s amazing that so many people from the local community took the time to vote for me. It’s humbling, you know, it really, really is – I’m chuffed.”

Chalang Rashid said “I think that Islington markets are special because everyone is working hard and looking after customers. I am very happy that I was chosen as a Market Trader of the Year winner, and very thankful.”

Keith, Chalang and Jennifer all receive £150 off their pitch rent and three customers who nominated them for the award will get a £50 voucher to spend on their chosen trader’s stall.

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Executive Member for Inclusive Economy and Jobs, said: “I’d like to congratulate Chalang, Jennifer and Keith. They are all fantastic traders who deserve to be recognised for their service and the quality produce that they sell.

“Our brilliant street markets are the lifeblood of Islington’s communities and neighbourhoods – providing places for people to meet and supplying reasonably priced, high quality goods. We want our markets to be affordable, local and social and we are delighted to see more residents and visitors than ever getting behind our competition by voting for their favourite trader. It is proof that Islington’s markets are treasured by the community and that they are great places to visit and shop.

“The council is committed to rebuilding and creating a thriving, green and inclusive economy. Supporting our markets and our fantastic independent traders is an important part of that.”

Islington’s Market Trader of the Year 2021 was open to traders directly licensed by Islington Council at one of the five main council-run markets – Camden Passage, Chapel Market, Exmouth Market, Whitecross Street and Archway – and a few other sites around the borough.