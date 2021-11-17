Islington is getting ready for the festive season with the switching-on of the Christmas lights taking place this Thursday, 18 November at Angel Central.
At 4pm the lights will be switched on in Chapel Market to coincide with the announcement of the Islington Market Trader of the Year award.
From 5pm Angel Central will be hosting a switch-on ceremony with Santa himself doing the all-important duties.
Performances from King’s Head Theatre’s Beowulf panto stars, local choirs, and giveaway goodie bags filled with wooden tree decorations, chocolates, and even a plant-at-home Christmas tree.