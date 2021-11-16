Islington Council is celebrating the more than 200 employers in Islington who are paying at least the London Living Wage to all their staff, as the council continues to work with partners as north London’s first Living Wage Borough – making Islington a fairer place for all workers.

This week the national Living Wage Foundation marks its 20th anniversary as part of Living Wage Week, as well as announcing the new hourly rate of £11.05 for all employees paid the London Living Wage.

Islington now has 224 accredited employers, who are paying all of their 3,000 workers at least the London Living Wage. The council will be celebrating the landmark anniversary with a networking event later this week to talk to more employers about the benefits of becoming accredited – and cut a special birthday cake baked by Lizzy’s On The Green, a small business based in Newington Green which pays all its workers the London Living Wage.

At the networking event will be Islington-based firm Credit Benchmark, which gained accreditation in May this year. Nikki Bisenieks, its HR manager, said: “We decided to apply for accreditation with The Living Wage Foundation as part of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We feel strongly about ensuring our UK employees and those of our suppliers and providers are paid a fair salary, and want to help the Foundation in bringing equity to the wider community through our support.

“We are now hoping to apply for accreditation in the US to ensure our whole company supports fairer pay, by participating in the newly-launched initiative there.”

Lizzy Bassham, owner of Lizzy’s On The Green, added: “Having run my business for nearly nine years, we now offer the London Living Wage to all employees over the age of 21. I feel that this is a responsibility all business owners should aspire to achieve, especially in the current climate.

“The pandemic has desperately affected the hospitality industry. I am proud of the way my team have navigated the changes of protocol to keep both them and our customers safe. It is important to honour our employees who do such a hard job, one that is both physically and mentally demanding.

“Due to Brexit, the cost of living is continuing to rise and wages need to reflect this – especially in the hospitality industry, where we must continue to attract employees.”

Cllr Asima Shaikh, Executive Member for Inclusive Economy and Jobs, said: “It is essential that Islington’s economy works for everyone as we build back differently in the wake of the pandemic. A fair wage for a day’s work is at the heart of a fairer Islington. It’s not just good for workers, it’s also good for the businesses that pay it.

“As consumers become more aware of ethical issues, they are looking for reassurance that workers are treated properly. And staff who are paid well, feel valued and often stay longer with their employer.

“We have long been strong supporters of the Living Wage Foundation, which marks its 20th anniversary this week. In 2012 we became the UK’s first Living Wage local authority and we are now on track to make Islington the first Living Wage Borough in north London, as part of an alliance of 17 public, voluntary and private sector employers.

“To help celebrate the Foundation’s special anniversary, this week we will be talking to more employers about the benefits that paying the London Living Wage can bring to their business, their staff and the wider local economy.”