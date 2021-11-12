Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at an industrial estate on Jeffreys Road in Enfield.

Most of a single storey loading bay containing around three tonnes of mixed recycling waste was alight. Ten members of staff left the property before the Brigade arrived and two men were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Commander Stewart Gordon, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters arrived to find smouldering rubbish in a loading bay and worked quickly to subdue flames and contain the fire to one area.

“Firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the morning.”

The Brigade was called at 0647 and the fire was under control by 0909. Fire crews from Enfield, Chingford, Edmonton, Woodford and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.