Detectives investigating two unprovoked assaults on the same victim are releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Police were called on Friday, 19 February when a man, aged 26, was approached by two men in a car as he entered a shop on Tottenham Lane, N8.

One of the men stabbed him in the head before leaving the shop and fleeing the scene. The victim was treated by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

Less than a month later, on Tuesday, 16 March, the same victim was walking down Hermiston Avenue, N8 when the suspect again pulled up beside him in a car.

He got out of the vehicle and stabbed him in the arm before driving off at speed. The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Detective Constable Owen Magner, based at Wood Green, said: “We have a very clear image of a man we wish to speak to in connection with these assaults and we believe that there will be people out there who will recognise him and can provide his name.

“The victim of these attacks is very fortunate not to have been more seriously injured but is understandably shaken by what has happened to him.

“We would urge anyone with information to contact us on 101 with CAD 5789/16MAR, emailing [email protected] or calling Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.