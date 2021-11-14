Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they wish to speak with in connection with a racially aggravated common assault in Camden.

Police were called at 20:26hrs on Sunday, 25 July to licensed premises on Regent’s Park Road, NW1 following reports that a man had thrown a drink towards a woman, aged in her 30s.

Officers spoke with the woman and were informed that the man had used racially offensive language towards her prior to the incident.

The man had left the pub prior to officers’ arrival.

Despite extensive enquiries and attempts to identify the man, no arrests have been made.

The man – who people who were with him called ‘Louis’ – is described as white, approximately 50-years-old, 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Detective Constable Sanheeta Dighe, from the Central North BCU, said: “I would urge ‘Louis’ to come forward and speak with us about what happened that evening. Likewise, if you know who he is, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6307/25Jul.