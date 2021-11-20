There’s just a matter of days to go until I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec join a new group of ten celebs at Gwrych Castle in north Wales for the ITV reality show’s 21st series. And the line-up for 2021 has officially been revealed.

Waiting to take on the challenges the show has to offer are former BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin, Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee, Radio 1 Extra host Snoochie Shy, Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips, music producer Naughty Boy, Paralympic champion and Celebrity MasterChef 2021 winner Kadeena Cox, football legend David Ginola, singer turned Loose Women star Frankie Bridge and Emmerdale bad boy Danny Miller.

I’m A Celeb kicks off on Sunday 21 November at 9pm.