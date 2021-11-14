Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with an indecent incident aboard a bus.

On Monday, 13 September at 18:00hrs, a woman, aged 30s, was travelling on the top deck of a Route 102 bus at Alexandra Park Road, N22.

Despite there being a large number of empty seats, the male suspect sat next to her blocking her exit from the seat, and began to touch himself.

Police Constable Nick Kortright, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “I am very keen to hear from anyone who can name the man in the CCTV still.

“If you think you know who he is please do the right thing and get in touch. “

Anyone who can name the man pictured should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7921/13SEP.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.