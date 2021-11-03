Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a restaurant on Park Road in Hornsey.

Part of a ground floor restaurant, the flat roof of a rear extension and part of the extraction system were damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

Park Road is closed whilst firefighters work to make the scene safe and we advise people to avoid the area.

The Brigade was called at 1049 and the fire was under control by 1249. Fire crews from Kentish Town, Hornsey and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.