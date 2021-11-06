On Thursday 4 November, Haringey was amongst 5 north London boroughs to win Best Health and Social Care at the LGC Awards 2021!

The awards are the most prestigious in local government. Haringey was nominated alongside Barnet, Camden, Enfield and Islington as part of the North Central London CCG for its work on public health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award is a tribute to all public health and social care workers in Haringey and across the north London boroughs during one of the most testing times in recent memory – thank you to all who contributed.