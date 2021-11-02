Haringey’s history of activism for minority rights are now honoured with a permanent memorial, following the unveiling of a plaque and rainbow crossing in Tottenham last weekend.

On Saturday 30 October, council leaders and activists of the past were in attendance to see Haringey’s third rainbow crossing opened at the junction of The Roundway and Lordship Lane, together with a plaque commemorating the Smash the Backlash march of 1987.

The march, organised by Haringey Black Action and Positive Images, was one of the first UK protests to focus on the challenges faced by black lesbians and gay men. The 3,500 strong crowd marched from Ducketts Common to Bruce Castle Park, via The Roundway.

Following the unveiling of the crossing and commemorative plaque, attendees moved on to an event at Bruce Castle Museum to celebrate the work of those pioneering activists, their historic fight for rights and to recognise their ongoing legacy.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, said: “Haringey has always been a leader in challenging the status quo and battling for the rights of minority communities. Fighting racism and homophobia was not easy in the 1980s, and those who did so continued despite knowing they were sometimes putting themselves at great personal risk.

“It’s important that we honour them and their legacy by confronting racism and homophobia and ensuring that Haringey is a safe place for everyone, regardless of background. We are continuing to work closely with the police and partners to eliminate hate crime from Haringey. This is an issue close to my heart which is why I have asked for an anti-discrimination campaign which we are launching today”

Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Customer Service, Welfare and the Public Realm, said: “I’m delighted that this plaque will show our current and future generations that change is possible, and teach them about people in this community who fought for it. This borough has a proud heritage of championing human rights – we will continue to demonstrate our commitment to standing for all people, regardless of their backgrounds.”

Veteran activist, Lessa Harding said: “In 1987 two groups, Haringey Black Action and Positive Images joined forces to organise the historic Smash the Backlash march through the streets of Haringey against racism and bigotry.

“I was centrally involved in organising the march and remember it very well. Looking back I am proud at what we achieved and believe the Smash the Backlash march and the work of many in Haringey played an important role in changing history. Since then we have lived through massive cultural and political change transforming life for many LGBTQ+ communities and society in the UK. But there is much more to tackle as we have seen through Black Lives Matters and the ongoing violence against women.”