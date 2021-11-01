High concentrations of dust are observed in the air today, 1 November 2021, according to measurements from ground Stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network operated by the Department of Labour Inspection.



An official press release urges the public, and particularly any vulnerable population groups (children, the elderly, and the infirm) to “avoid circulating in open spaces until the observed episode has elapsed, as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health”.



It was noted that “employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection”.



The latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 8.00 am on Monday were in Nicosia 82 μg/m3, in Limassol 72 μg/m3, in Larnaca 62 μg/m3, in Paphos 65 μg/m3, in Paralimni 51 μg/m3, in Zygi 47 μg/m3 and in Ayia Marina Xyliatou 72 μg/m3.



“Dust” refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air. According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).