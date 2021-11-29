High concentrations of dust are observed in the air on Monday according to measurements from ground Stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network operated by the Department of Labour Inspection.

A press release circulated by the Press and Information Office urged the public, and particularly any vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and the infirm) to avoid circulating in open spaces until the observed episode has elapsed, as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health.

It also called on employers to take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 8:00 am in the following areas are: Lefkosia 105.3 μg/m3, Lemesos 126.7 μg/m3, Larnaka 54.8 μg/m3, Pafos 155.2 μg/m3, Zygi 68 μg/m3, Agia Marina Xyliatou 50.7 μg/m3.