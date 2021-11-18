High concentrations of dust are observed in the air today, 18 November 2021, according to measurements from ground Stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network operated by the Department of Labour Inspection.

This is the fourth consecutive warning issued by the authorities, calling on the public to take precautions.



The Department of Labour Inspection urges the public, and particularly any vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and the infirm) to avoid circulating in open spaces until the observed episode has elapsed, as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health.

Employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 7:00 am in Nicosia are 96.4 μg/m3. In Limassol 35 μg/m3, in Larnaka 61.7 μg/m3k, in Pafos 52.7 μg/m3, in Paralimni 49 μg/m3, in Zygi 36.6 μg/m3, in Agia Marina Xyliatou 46.3 μg/m3.

It is noted that ‘dust’ refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air. According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates are available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application “Air Quality Cyprus”.