School applications for children due to start primary, junior or middle school in September 2022 opened, Monday 1 November. The easiest way to apply for a school place is to visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions and complete the online application form. Last year, 99 per cent of parents applied this way and found the system quick, easy and secure. The closing date for applications is Saturday 15 January 2022; it is vital that parents make their applications on time.