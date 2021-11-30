Our beautiful, beloved Hayley aged just 38 has just received the devastating diagnosis that she has stage 4 terminal cancer that has spread to both lungs, neck and bones. This has come as a complete shock to Hayley and her family who are absolutely heartbroken and totally devastated by the news.

As a result of the sudden diagnosis – Hayley and Steve had decided to bring forward their wedding which took place on Thursday 18th November 2021 – Her family and friends rallied round to make sure she had the most incredible and memorable day with all her loved ones.

Hayley, is much loved by all her friends and family – she always lights up the room and her kindness, love and support to others knows no bounds . Hayley and her family need us all now to help support them through this terrible time. Please consider giving whatever you can in order to help give Hayley the incredible day she deserves. To allow her to help get her affairs in order and to make plans for her beloved son Jack who is 17, Jack is autistic and Hayley has been his sole carer since he was born and devoted her life to looking after him, he is her world.

Despite the devastating news Hayley has retained her amazing sense of humour…however she is struggling with the thought of leaving everybody behind…she feels that she has led a blessed life because of all her amazing family and friends.

Please show your support and share amongst family and friends.

21 November 2021by Lisa Arghyrou,