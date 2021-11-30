Hayley, is a very dear friend to many people in the Cypriot community notably a much loved sister inlaw to Demetri Polycarpou (UK Cypriot) as well as being close family friends with the Arghyrou family (UK Cypriots), we as a community want to pull together to help Hayley and her family navigate through the most difficult and upsetting of circumstances and to allow Hayley to put plans in place for her beloved son Jack, aged 17
As a result of the sudden diagnosis – Hayley and Steve had decided to bring forward their wedding which took place on Thursday 18th November 2021 – Her family and friends rallied round to make sure she had the most incredible and memorable day with all her loved ones.
Hayley, is much loved by all her friends and family – she always lights up the room and her kindness, love and support to others knows no bounds . Hayley and her family need us all now to help support them through this terrible time. Please consider giving whatever you can in order to help give Hayley the incredible day she deserves. To allow her to help get her affairs in order and to make plans for her beloved son Jack who is 17, Jack is autistic and Hayley has been his sole carer since he was born and devoted her life to looking after him, he is her world.
Despite the devastating news Hayley hasretained her amazing sense of humour…however she is struggling with the thought of leaving everybody behind…she feels that she has led a blessed life because of all her amazing family and friends.
Please show your support and share amongst family and friends.
21 November 2021by Lisa Arghyrou, Organiser
They want to raise us much as possible for Hayley and her family
We ask you to kindly donate if you can and to share the GoFundMe page amongst family and friends.