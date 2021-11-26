Our strategy sets out how we plan to involve children, young people and families in giving us feedback; helping us think about problems and new opportunities; and taking an active part in changing how we do things at every level in our service. We plan to do this in three ways:

Listening: We will listen to the voices of children and young people and centre their views, wishes and experience in what we do’.

We will find ways to engage the voices of children and young people at an individual and/or group level to help us to hear their views. Acting upon: We will make sure that what children, young people and their families tell us result in changing the way we do things and the decisions we make.

HAVE YOUR SAY

We want to involve as many parents, carers, children and young people as possible, so if you have have a child aged 14+ living in Barnet, please get them to read our draft strategy, complete our online questionnaire and/or join one of our virtual focus groups in December.

Find out more here:

My Say Matters: Barnet’s Child Participation and Family Involvement Strategy (2022 – 2025) | Engage BarnetExternal link

Consultation closing date is 20 December 2021.