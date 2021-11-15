Remembrance Day was on Thursday 11th November, i.e. at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, which is when the Armistice was signed, officially ending the 1st World War.

Haringey marked Remembrance Sunday with services across the borough, and by lighting up George Meehan House to honour the memory of all those who lost their lives in defence of our country. We will remember them.

At the Cenotaph in Haringey, there was a Civic Ceremony organised by Haringey Council and wreaths were laid by the Mayor of Haringey Cllr. Adam Jogee, Leader of the Council Cllr. Peray Ahmet, Catherine West MP for Hornsey & Wood Green, Judge Lucas. Also present was Councillor Emine Ibrahim. Officers representing the Air Force, Army, Navy, Police and Fire Services laid wreaths.

Wreaths were also laid on behalf of the Cypriot Community Centre, representing all Cypriots, by the Chair, Susie Constantinides MBE and the Manager, Christalla Evdokimou, who also laid one on behalf of the Cypriot Women’ League; on behalf of St. Barnabus Church and the Greek-Orthodox

At the service, all faiths were represented, all of whom offered a prayer, including Metropolitan Father Athanasios.

Scouts and Guides, including those from St. Barnabus, paraded flags at the Haringey Cenotaph.

Cypriots volunteered and fought in the 1st World War. Cypriots who came to the UK before the 2nd World War were called up, represented Britain and fought with the Allies, whilst 30,000 volunteered in Cyprus and fought as the Cyprus Regiment. This included Cypriots of all ethnic backgrounds, Greek, Turkish, Maronite, Armenian, Latin and Mixed Marriages.

The Service on Sunday ended with those memorable words representing those who sacrificed their lives for Peace:-

“When you go home, Tell them of us and say

For your tomorrow, We gave our today”.

On Sunday 14th November, at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, His Royal Highness Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth and himself. Other Members of the Royal Family, the Government, Leaders of the different faiths, Servicemen and Women and others also laid wreaths.

The Greek Orthodox Church was represented by His Eminence, Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira & Great Britain. As a Member of the Commonwealth, Cyprus was represented by His Excellency, the Cyprus High Commissioner, Andreas S. Kakouris, who laid a wreath on behalf of Cyprus at the Cenotaph.

Susie Constantinides MBE Photographs:

14th November 2021 Petros Pentayiotis