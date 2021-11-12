An ambitious 10-year blueprint to encourage active travel and create safe, pollution-free, people-focused neighbourhoods has been launched for consultation.

High-quality local walking routes, protected cycle lanes and low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) are among a raft of measures included in the council’s draft Walking and Cycling Action Plan.

The document sets out a comprehensive, long-term vision to make walking and cycling natural choices, successfully tackling obesity, improving air quality and radically cutting carbon emissions from motor traffic.

Plans to boost the number of LTNs, on which the council recently completed the third phase of a trailblazing engagement process for three schemes, is a core element of the strategy.

Another is to increase the number of school streets, which create a safe walk and cycle zone outside schools at drop-off and pick-up times. By spring next year, the council will have launched 26 school streets, with more to follow.

Setting out when and where the council will introduce new cycle lanes is the third key element.

The blueprint is part of the Haringey Streets for People initiative and will play a key role in achieving a green recovery from the pandemic and creating a zero-carbon borough by 2041.

The consultation seeks views on the plans and will close on 10 January 2022, with a final strategy and delivery plan considered by Cabinet.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and the Climate Emergency said: “Our aim and collective ambition is for Haringey to be a green walking and cycling borough.

“This strategic roadmap sets out how we will reclaim our streets for local people by creating safe, active and pollution-free travel corridors criss-crossing the borough.

“I’d urge residents to join the conversation so that we can work together to deliver the bold and ambitious schemes in this document and tackle climate change together.”

For details of the Walking and Cycling Action Plan and to share your feedback, click here (external link).