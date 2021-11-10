Residents are set to benefit from a new three-year policy that will minimise the risk of harm posed by the gambling industry in the borough.

Haringey Council’s cabinet approved the decision last night that sets out the expectations as to how gambling premises will be managed and regulated in the borough.

The borough’s updated Gambling Policy will be in force from 2022-2025.

Under the policy gambling operators will need to pay increased attention to the risk premises cause to the local area. Requirements for risk assessments in license applications will be tightened, with a focus on the protection of young and vulnerable people.

All premises are subject to regular inspection and must display advice to any customers who may think that gambling is becoming a problem for them.

Harringay Ward has been added to the list of “vulnerable places” where gambling operators will need to be extra vigilant when assessing risks.

The introduction of the new policy follows a comprehensive consultation process which showed widespread support among residents for increased regulation of the gambling trade in the borough.

Alongside the new strategy, the council is set to pass a no casinos resolution, preventing the licensing of casinos anywhere in the borough while the strategy is in place.

Cllr John Bevan, Cabinet Member for Planning, Licensing and Housing Services, said: “Residents should have the opportunity to enjoy gambling in a safe, controlled way, free from harm. This new gambling policy that we are putting in place highlights the risks that we face in Haringey and what the council expects of gambling operators in terms of their response to those risks.

“The new policy will also allow us to work in a targeted way to protect those most at risk from harm. It focuses on protecting young and vulnerable people, and on tightening regulations on the gambling trade in parts of the borough where the risk is highest.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part in our consultation. I look forward to working with residents, businesses and others to ensure that this policy is successful in reducing the risk of harm posed by the gambling industry in our borough.”

