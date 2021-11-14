Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Natasa Pilides said on Friday that in 2022 efforts will focus on providing incentives to boost sustainable development, through digitization and transition to green economy, by allocating 130 mln euro in grants.

Addressing the General Assembly of the Famagusta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) which took place on Friday afternoon in Ayia Napa, Pilides said that the Ministry is devising a grants scheme of 13 mln euro to be announced in 2022 to support industries in investing in projects and practices leading to circularity.

“With the National Recovery and Resilience Plan ‘Cyprus Τomorrow’ as a spearhead, the Government and social partners are working collectively for the recovery of the Cypriot economy in the midst of a pandemic, but also for our country`s rapid transition to green and sustainable development,” said the Minister.

Pilides noted that “in 2022 our efforts will focus on providing incentives to businesses, households and the public sector, to enhance sustainable development, through digitization and transition to a green economy, with grant schemes of 130 mn euros, while incentive schemes for energy storage systems, business partnerships, energy efficiency in new buildings, participation of companies in international exhibitions are under consideration”.

Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Christodoulos Angastiniotes and Famagusta Mayor Simos Ioannou also addressed the event, attended by Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos, Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios, Permanent Secretary of Directorate General for European Programmes, Coordination and Development Theodosis Tsiolas, MPs and Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettos, among others.