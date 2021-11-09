Have you seen the #GoParksHaringey website?

It’s an immersive & interactive portal that allows you to find out some background & historical information about the parks & green open spaces in our borough.

You can discover what’s going on in them too -> bit.ly/3ktdPI6

Haringey has a large number and variety of parks and green spaces – from wild ancient woodlands like Queen’s Wood and Coldfall Wood in the west, to the open Tottenham marshes and the River Lea in the east, and with a variety of wildlife reserves and parks, large, small, and in between. Whether it is wildlife, sport, skating and bmxing or a park cafe that interests you, Haringey parks have them all. Some are steeped in history, going back 150yrs like Finsbury Park with its boating lake, Alexandra Palace and Park with its panoramic views over London, and in Lordship Rec you can still cycle on the 1930s model traffic area (the world’s first!). The Parkland Walk runs along a disused railway line and is the longest nature reserve in London. Bruce Castle Park is the setting for the Grade 1 listed 16th century Bruce Castle, now a museum, and a 450 year old oak tree which was England’s Tree of the Year in 2018! Experience the beautiful landscaping and water feature in Stationers Park or run around and play football, tennis or table tennis in Down Lane, Downhills, Chestnuts or Albert Road Rec.

Haringey Council’s Parks Service manages almost all the public green spaces in the borough:

https://www.haringey.gov.uk/libraries-sport-and-leisure/parks-and-open-spaces

Haringey Friends of Parks Forum is an independent body run by and for friends groups. It coordinates, promotes and represents around 50 local groups covering almost every substantial public green space in the borough. It has met bi-monthly since 2001, with senior council officers also usually attending, and is the council’s key partner in the management of parks and greenspace.

The website has details about the Forum and its activities. It also has a page with minutes of most of the meetings – these provide a detailed insight into the wide range of sites, issues and groups and their common concerns and activities. The Friends Forum have produced a series of walk guides to encourage local residents and indeed all Londoners to explore the delights of the borough’s parks.