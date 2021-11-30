The brain child of founding members Tony ,Harry and George, Fusion debut their first gig on the 13th of November. The night was a spectacular success that kept everyone on the dance floor till the very end!

“The name fusion seemed ideal because early feedback noted our ability to fuse both Greek and international music styles seamlessly “ quote Tony Phirippis.

The band also have a trump card that will excite many London based Cypriots, Bambos Theodorou is part of the fusion ! Yes Bambos is back ! Singing not only classics that he is famous for ,but new and updated songs that have become popular since his time away. However, the younger generation get a voice too in the form of his younger son George Theodorou- who brings a vibe and energy in his own right.

So , If your looking for a high energy and exciting band for your next special events, then look no further then fusion.

But who are the full Fusion team? let’s take a closer look …

Bambos Theodorou is a man who needs no introduction! Simply known as the man with the BIG voice, Bambos live legacy spanned decades. Very few in the Cypriot community from the 80s/90s will have not experienced his tremendous stage presence and unique talent but now the younger generation will have a chance too. Fans will be thrilled to know that his voice has lost none of its sparkly, if anything it has matured like a fine wine !

Gianni Dlp is the keyboard player. Born and raised in Greece, Gianni has been an accomplished musician from a very young age! He has many years of experience in many different styles of music and despite being new to the London Cypriot Music scene, his reputation as a talented pianist/ keyboard player has already been established among musicians here.

He has also played with the likes of super stars like Dalaras but now Greece’s loss is the UK musical gain!

George Theodorou,has been singing from the age of just four! and sings both English and Greek from many different genres. He has performed at many venues such as the Savoy Theatre,Hard Rock cafe London as-well as multiple theatre shows where he mastered his Stage Presence .He also graduated at the chickenshed and graduated with a Ba in performing Arts.

Tony Phrippis started his musical journey at the age of 12, when he was first introduced to drums by his musical father. Over the years, Tony has worked at many events and is known affectionately as “ sticks “ to his colleagues.

As the energy and backbone to the band,you can certainly enjoy his skills at any fusion gig !

Harry Charles Charalambous first entered the Greek music circuit as a bouzouki player back in the late 80s/ early nineties. He later turned his talents to various none-music-related enterprises and has become a very successful and well respected business man within the community. Now Harry has returned with a ‘ funky ‘bang to the music scene but this time, as an accomplished guitarist!

Last but not least ,Phanos Evangelou is the bands bouzouki player who’s own unique style and passion is clear to appreciate by anyone that hears him live . With a strong social media presence and decades of live experience, Phanos is a daring musician not afraid to express himself through ‘on-the-spot solos that make the bands live experience even more thrilling!.