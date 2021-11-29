Funding to help build new schools, new healthcare facilities, play areas and other key community facilities in Hertsmere is up for grabs.Applications are being invited for our Strategic Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Bid Fund from today (Friday 26 November). Through the scheme, organisations which are responsible for delivering services and facilities that benefit the local community can apply for a maximum of £750,000 worth of available funding for capital projects, such as extending or building new schools or health centres, making bus service improvements, increasing electricity or water supply, encouraging sustainable methods of transport such as cycling and walking, improving or creating new green spaces and sports provision or other infrastructure projects.

The scheme uses money paid by developers of all kinds of properties in the borough for improving facilities and services across Hertsmere. Since 2014, developers have been charged a fee, known as the Community Infrastructure Levy or CIL, by us.

Councillor Dr Harvey Cohen, Portfolio Holder for Planning, said: “Our borough is growing and as well as working with others to deliver the homes and jobs we need, we want to work with partners to deliver the infrastructure to go with growth.

“That means helping to ensure there are the school places, health facilities, nursery provision, play areas and other community facilities in place to so everyone who works and lives in the borough has a good quality of life now and in the future.

“While, we aren’t responsible for providing infrastructure, as a planning authority, we are responsible for setting and collecting CIL, a kind of fee that developers must pay us so we can help get the right services and facilities in the areas where they want to build.

“Today we are launching our Strategic Community Infrastructure Levy Bid Fund, a pot of money made up of CIL fees paid by developers.

“The scheme can help deliver major infrastructure projects which need that extra funding boost to get them to their final target.

“So if you are a service provider then please get in touch. Our planning and economic development service is available to talk you through the process.”

Applications should be submitted before Friday 7 January. Once an application has been submitted, it will be assessed by our Community Infrastructure Levy Investment Panel, a cross-borough, cross-party group of councillors.

For more information, including an application form and further details of the criteria by which applications are assessed, go to our Strategic CIL pages.



