A delegation of the France – Cyprus friendship group in the French National Assembly arrives on Sunday for a visit to Cyprus at the invitation of the House of Representatives.



According to a press release issued by the House of Representatives, the delegation will be composed of the group’s chairwoman Nadia Essyan and members Florence Granjus and Sophie Mette.



During its stay in Cyprus, the French delegation will be received by the Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and the House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou.



The group will also hold separate meetings with the chairman and the members of the Cyprus – France Friendship group in the Cypriot Parliament, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of the Interior Nicos Nouris and Vice Mayor of Famagusta Chrysanthos Zanettos and members of the Famagusta Municipal Board in Derynia.



The delegation will also visit the French-Cypriot school, the French Institute and the Cyprus Institute.



The delegation, accompanied by the Vice Mayor of Nicosia, Costas Mavrides, will tour the Nicosia city centre, while the delegation members will attend separate lunches with the Mayor of Larnaca and Cypriot MPs from the districts of Nicosia and Pafos.