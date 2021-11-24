Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Stamford Hill.

Part of a one-room flat on the first floor above a shop was damaged by fire. Two men and a child left the building before the Brigade arrived. They were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The alarm was raised by a resident who could smell burning and called 999.

The Brigade was called at 2127 and the fire was under control by 2239. Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Tottenham and Homerton fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.