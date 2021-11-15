Items too close to an electric heater is believed to be the cause of a flat fire on Hornsey Road in Holloway.

The Brigade was called by the residents who returned to their flat to discover it was alight. They closed the door behind them, got out of the building and dialled 999.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus dealt with the fire in the living room of the seventh floor flat. A small part of the flat was damaged by the blaze but there was smoke damage throughout.

Fire crews used fire escape hoods to help lead two adults and a child from the same floor as the fire because the corridor had become smoke logged during firefighting. They were all uninjured. The vast majority of the building remained in their unaffected flats.

London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:

“The occupants did exactly the right thing when discovering the fire by closing the door behind them, getting out and calling 999.

“Fires involving heaters like this are all too common. They usually start when items, like clothes or bedding, are placed too close to the heater and ignite.

“It’s absolutely vital that heaters are kept well away from curtains, furniture, paperwork and are never used to dry clothes. Always sit at least a metre away from the heater, as it could set fire to your clothes or your chair, and position them where they won’t be knocked over. Make sure you turn them off and allow them to cool before you move them or put them away.”

Firefighters’ tips for using portable heaters safely

Make sure heaters are well maintained and in good working order.

Check that your heater isn’t on a recall list – there have been many fires in the past year due to heaters that have been recalled.

Don’t take risks with old heaters – if it’s sparking, wires are loose or if it’s showing signs of damage, replace it with a new one or get it tested and repaired by a qualified electrician.

Keep heaters well away from clothes, curtains and furniture and never use them for drying clothes.

The Brigade was called at 0105 and the fire was under control by 0151. Four fire engines and around 20 firefighters from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town and Hornsey fire stations were at the scene.