Police were called by the London Ambulance Service [LAS] at approximately 06:40hrs on Sunday, 2 November after reports of a stabbing near to Finsbury Part underground station.

Officers attended the location and discovered a 25-year-old male with a stab wounds.

LAS took the man to hospital and his injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

An extensive cordon remains in place in the Station Place area as police continue their enquiries.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1844/7Nov.