FILM OF THE WEEK

HOUSE OF GUCCI

Acclaimed director Ridley Scott is on particularly fine form this year, despite the fact that THE LAST BATTLE, which was released a few weeks ago, failed to capture people’s imagination at the box office. It is certainly one the most underrated film of the year and deserves attention but hopefully his latest film will soon make up for it. An epic film based on Sara Gay Forden’s book, which tells the true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.

The Gucci saga begins with Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an attractive young woman who can’t believe her luck when she meets Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) at a party. From then on she makes sure that she accidentally meets him on several occasions and it is not too long before Maurizio falls under her spell and wants to marry her despite his father Rodolfo’s (Jeremy Irons) objections. Their story of greed, ambition and betrayal spans over three decades where no one is safe from getting stabbed in the back…

Lady Gaga is superb as the ambitious young woman who becomes a leading player in this powerful dynasty. The eclectic supporting cast includes Al Pacino as Aldo, Maurizio’s uncle and an unrecognisable Jared Leto plays Aldo’s failure of a son with just the right touch of despair. Salma Hayek also makes a fine contribution as Pina, the enigmatic fortune teller and confidante to Patrizia.

It is highly theatrical and often operatic style with superb production values and grand designs. Scott directs with flair and style one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year!

ENCANTO

This enchanted Disney animation feature looks like COCO and sounds like the recent IN THE HEIGHTS. The story follows Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), a young Colombian girl, the only family member without magical powers. They all live in a magical house in a wondrous place called an Encanto where everything is perfect, until Mirabel discovers that Encanto is in danger…

It is good to see more Disney films focusing on he lives of ethnic minorities and this time it celebrates the world of Latinos. The songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda make a perfect accompaniment to his Broadway musical and subsequent film version of IN THE HEIGHTS. I wouldn’t be surprised if this follows the current trend of animated films turned into stage musicals like FROZEN.

A colourful, unashamedly sentimental film that will give a lot of pleasure especially to younger children!

PIRATES

This marks the remarkable feature film debut of writer/director Reggie Yates, who tells the story of three eighteen year old boys as they drive through London searching for fun and a night to remember on New Year’s Eve 1999. Cappo (Eliot Edusah, Two Tonne (Jordan Peters) and Kidda (Reda Flazouar) are trying to break into the music scene through Pirate radio but this evening their priority is to break into a funky club…

It is hugely enjoyable thanks to fresh performances from a talented, young cast and to Yates’ stylish, frenetic direction. One of the most exciting film debuts of recent years from a promising young director!

SHEPHERD

Writer/director Russell Owen sets the action of his atmospheric film, which was recently premiered at the London Film Festival, on a remote Scottish island. Eric Black (Tom Hughes) begins a fresh start as a shepherd following his wife’s mysterious death. He is totally isolated and soon finds himself fighting a nasty supernatural force…

The main premise may sound familiar as it derives from the same source which also inspired THE LIGHTHOUSE. Owen photographs the beautiful yet harsh landscape to great effect but overall the film feels repetitive and it is probably best suited as a short.

DYING TO DIVORCE

Chloe Fairweather’s powerful documentary takes place in Turkey where 1 in 3 women have experienced domestic violence. The political situation and the treatment of woman rates amongst the worst in the world while their dictator president Erdogan often speaks publicly about the inferiority of women and encourages his blind followers to keep women at home. The film follows Ipek Bozkurt, a brave lawyer who fights daily in order to see justice against femicide and see the brutal men put behind bars. One of the victims is Azu, a child bride shot by her husband on the legs and arms just because she wanted a divorce.

Meanwhile Kubra, an attractive TV presenter is now severely disabled following an attack from her husband two days after giving birth.

One of the most powerful documentaries of the year!

NATURAL LIGHT

A poetic film from Hungary set in occupied Soviet Union during World War II. A group of Hungarian soldiers is part of a special unit assigned to trace partisans in the countryside. On their way to a remote village the company falls under fire and soon after Hungarian farmer Istvan take charge of the unit when the commander is shot.

First time director Denes Nagy films the magnificent landscape most beautifully – a lyrical film about the horrors of war.

REBEL DYKES: This rebellious documentary was premiered earlier this year at the BFI Flare Festival and is the perfect companion piece to the recent MOTHERS OF THE REVOLUTION – both films focus on the Greenham Common activists during the eighties. This is the first feature by a group of women and non-binary artists who use most effectively rare archive material as well as many interviews of women who first met at Greenham Common peace camp. They talk fondly of those radical days which engendered anti- Thatcher rallies as well as protests demanding action around AIDS. Fascinating stuff!

PIANO TO ZANSKAR: This daring documentary follows Desmond O’Keefe, a 65 year-old London piano maker as he embarks on a crazy adventure to deliver a piano from his Camden Town shop to a small community high up in the Indian Himalayas. O’Keefe may lack Klaus Kinski’s mad obsession to build an opera house in the middle of the jungle in FITZCARRALDO but he is still a determined man to take his piano and teach music to school children in Lingshed. An incredible adventure!Film Reviews