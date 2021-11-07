According to an EU-wide survey, 21% of Cypriots said they were unable to to keep their home adequately warm in 2020, compared to 8% on average in the European Union.



According to data released by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, the situation varied significantly across the 27 member states.



The largest share of people saying that they were unable to keep their home adequately warm was reported in Bulgaria (27%), followed by Lithuania (23%), Cyprus (21%), and Portugal and Greece (both with 17%).



In contrast, the lowest shares (around 2%) were recorded in Austria, Finland, Czechia and the Netherlands.