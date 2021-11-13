2021

England require only a point from their final qualifier in San Marino to confirm their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after thrashing Albania at Wembley.

Harry Kane led the romp with a first-half hat-trick as England made light work of an Albania side expected to provide stiff opposition after a very respectable qualifying campaign.

England were five goals ahead and out of sight by half-time, Harry Maguire setting them on their way with a ninth-minute header from Reece James’ free-kick, Kane quickly adding a second at the far post from Jordan Henderson’s cross.

Henderson scored the third himself after a slick exchange with Kane before England’s captain added two more before the break with a shot from an angle and a stunning scissors kick from Phil Foden’s corner.

Kane is now level with Jimmy Greaves on 44 England goals and has scored 39 competitive goals for his country, breaking Wayne Rooney’s record of 37.