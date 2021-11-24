The sessions, organised by Enfield Council aim to raise awareness of the problems caused by fly-tipping and the importance of recycling and reuse in helping to tackle climate change and improving the environment. Parents are also invited to attend the assemblies.

The sessions are supported by displays and stalls in the school’s playgrounds at pick up times where parents can seek advice about issues they may be having with environmental crime or questions about how to recycle more and reduce waste.

So far 28 schools have signed up to the scheme, with the latest being Prince of Wales Primary in Salisbury Road, Ponders End.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “It was fantastic to hear from young people who are passionate about the environment and want to do the right thing.

“We want to harness that enthusiasm and channel it into raising awareness of the importance of recycling and disposing of waste correctly so that they take pride in their borough and help us to keep it clean and tidy now and in the years to come.

“Disposing of your waste responsibly, whether you’re out and about or at home isn’t difficult but people don’t always do the right thing. These assemblies are about getting the message across at an early age, hopefully the children will apply the lessons they’ve learned and pass the messages on to their family and friends and we’ll have cleaner streets and higher recycling rates.”

Headteacher Jan Bless said: “ Our school is committed to reducing our impact on our environment and we are undertaking many initiatives including raising awareness through our curriculum, growing food and planting trees, monitoring energy use and implementing various ways of reducing, reusing and recycling school materials.

The assembly with Cllr Jewel and the Enfield Waste and Recycling Team and Enforcement Team highlighted the issue of fly tipping and recycling in our borough and the importance of communicating this to our school community.”

As part of its efforts to tackle climate action in the borough, Enfield Council has created a schools climate action handbook to support all Enfield schools on their climate action journey. This includes learning goals related to reducing waste and increasing recycling both at home and school. The handbook can be accessed on our website.