Enfield Council has installed more than 50 electric vehicle sockets in street lampposts across the borough this year, to enable residents to charge their electric vehicles.

The socket rollout is part of the Council’s Climate Action Plan commitment to install 250 additional electric vehicle charging sockets by 2025.

Over 100 public charging points will be installed by the end of the 2021/2022 financial year.

The Council is working with its partners Siemens and Ubitricity on the delivery of new lamppost column chargers, which are cost effective and unobtrusive.

Cllr Ian Barnes, Deputy Leader of Enfield Council, said: “The installation of our 50th lamp column charger demonstrates our commitment to reducing carbon emissions from transport, which make up 34% of the borough’s total.

“By focusing on areas covered by the extension of the Ultra Low Emission Zone which came into effect from 25 October and where some drivers will have to switch to zero emission vehicles, such as taxi and private hire drivers, we are supporting residents who need to drive a car, to do so more sustainably.

“This is all part of our programme to decarbonise transport, which also includes improved walking, cycling and public transport provision, and will help us towards our target of being a carbon neutral borough by 2040.”

The delivery of electric vehicle charging points in the borough is ongoing and the funding is from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and Transport for London.

For further information on electric vehicle charging and the locations of charging sockets on public roads and in public car parks visit: https://new.enfield.gov.uk/services/roads-and-transport/electric-vehicle-charging