We all want to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses such as colds and flu. We can all play our part in looking after ourselves and each other this winter.

Wash your hands regularly throughout the day and when you can’t, use hand sanitiser.

For tips to look after yourself and others this winter, visit: www.enfield.gov.uk/KeepWellThisWinter

