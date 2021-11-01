Residents will be able to book the free service for up to six items per collection – for full details on the items we can collect free of charge and terms and conditions please visit:

https://new.enfield.gov.uk/…/rubbish…/bulky-rubbish/…

While electrical items cannot be picked up by the Council’s team without a small charge, free electrical collections are provided by Clearabee. https://www.clearabee.co.uk/free-weee-kerbside-service

In addition, good quality furniture and white goods can still be collected by the charity, British Heart Foundation. https://www.bhf.org.uk/…/book-furniture-collection-near-me

Barrowell Green is currently open every day apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.