Residents will be able to book the free service for up to six items per collection – for full details on the items we can collect free of charge and terms and conditions please visit:
https://new.enfield.gov.uk/…/rubbish…/bulky-rubbish/…
While electrical items cannot be picked up by the Council’s team without a small charge, free electrical collections are provided by Clearabee. https://www.clearabee.co.uk/free-weee-kerbside-service
In addition, good quality furniture and white goods can still be collected by the charity, British Heart Foundation. https://www.bhf.org.uk/…/book-furniture-collection-near-me
Barrowell Green is currently open every day apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.
Enfield free bulky waste collection services
Residents will be able to book the free service for up to six items per collection – for full details on the items we can collect free of charge and terms and conditions please visit: