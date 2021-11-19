Forty Hall Vineyard has received funding for the community heritage project, Sanctuary.
The project will create a walking tour around the vineyard and invite diverse communities to create an exhibition around the concept of sanctuaries and memorable green spaces.
Click here to find out more: https://new.enfield.gov.uk/…/telling-the-story-of-heritage…/
National Lottery Heritage Fund
Enfield Forty Hall Vineyard has received funding for the community heritage project
Forty Hall Vineyard has received funding for the community heritage project, Sanctuary.